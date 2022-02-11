Canada, US work together to end Covid blockade

Even as the truckers protest against vaccine mandates and Covid restrictions in Canada marked two weeks, the so-called Freedom Convoy has evolved into a source of global and political embarrassment for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The protest against Covid restrictions, which began with a siege on the Canadian capital of Ottawa, has evolved into blockades in several provinces, including Alberta, Manitoba, and most significantly at a major crossing in Ontario, which handles nearly a quarter of trucked trade between Canada and the United States.

Trudeau’s government on Thursday reached out to officials in Washington to try and resolve the situation hampering movement at a critical bridge at Windsor, in the Canadian province of Ontario, connecting it to Detroit, the largest city in the US state of Michigan.

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Thursday night said that ministers and officials have been “in close contact with representatives and officials from the United States of America to align efforts to resolve this situation”.

According to media reports, Washington has asked Ottawa to use its “federal powers” to deal with the Covid blockade .

Trudeau attended a series of meetings on the strike, including one with leaders of opposition parties.

The Conservatives -- the main opposition party -- called the organisers of the protest to “to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action, and come together”. Simultaneously, interim Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen moved a motion in the House of Commons “to table a plan for the lifting of all federal mandates and restrictions, and to table that plan by February 28, 2022”.

That motion is expected to be debated, and possibly voted upon on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Superior Court of Justice in Ontario accepted a request from the provincial government to lock funds raised at the fund-raising platform GiveSendGo, thus preventing organisers of the protests from accessing the donations.

In a tweet referring to the order, the platform said, “Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo.”

Earlier, another platform GoFundMe had blocked funds raised for the Freedom Convoy 2022 and is refunding money received to donors.

Trudeau continues to face severe criticism from opposition leaders over his government’s inability to defuse the Covid mandates-related crisis caused by the occupation of Ottawa, which has now not just spread to other localities in Canada, but has led to copycat protests in other cities across the world.

