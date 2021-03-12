Canadian company pulls ads thanking India for Covid-19 vaccine support
Less than a day after an Indo-Canadian community group sponsored nine billboards in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for sending across Covid-19 vaccines to Canada, the ad company has taken down the hoardings apparently after receiving complaints.
The billboards featured an image of Modi against the backdrop of the flags of India and Canada, and read, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi. Long Live Canada India Friendship.”
The domestic community group Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) had sponsored the ad campaign, signing up with Outfront Media for a five-week display at various locations in the GTA.
On Thursday, Outfront Media emailed HFC, saying they “had to pause the digital impression buy because of community complaints on the creative design”.
It is learnt that HFC was later informed the complaints were apparently made over the use of Modi’s image and that there was pressure from some unidentified people on Outfront Media to pull the campaign.
HFC members plan to discuss the matter with Outfront Media’s CEO, Michele Erskine, and they intend to point out that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau himself had thanked the Indian prime minister for sealing a deal as per which a total of two million doses of the Covishield vaccine will be shipped to Canada.
In a statement sent to HT, HFC president Rao Yendamuri said the community group was “disappointed” that the campaign was placed on hold and “still hopeful” that Outfront Media would resume it since message was “very positive”.
The first shipment of Indian-made Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Canada last Wednesday.
HT reached out to Erskine as well as Outfront Media’s vice-president for legal matters, Kate Leslie, but received no response.
It is believed in some circles that Outfront Media was forced to pull the ads possibly because of a social media campaign that was launched targeting the company.
The campaign features Outfront Media’s phone number and says, “Call this number and educate them.” It uses the hashtag #AskIndiaWhy, which was initiated by Vancouver-based Poetic Justice Foundation, a non-profit that was behind the toolkit controversy that recently erupted in India surrounding the ongoing farmers’ protest.
