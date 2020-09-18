e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash

CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

world Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:10 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New York
The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test.
The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. (Reuters Photo. Representative image)
         

US health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

tags
top news
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In