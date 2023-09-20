CDC recommends updated Covid-19 vaccine for fall, here's how you can get it

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone 6 months and older get a new COVID-19 shot this fall and winter season.

FILE -COVID-19 and flu vaccines files are seen at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center .(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

The new shots from Pfizer and Moderna have been modified to match a newer version of the omicron variant that is more similar to the current versions of the virus.

The CDC’s recommendation came after its advisory committee voted for a broad vaccine campaign this fall, instead of limiting it to older adults and people with certain health conditions.

Unlike last year, COVID-19 vaccines are not fully funded by the federal government anymore. But, they should still be free for everyone through private and public insurance, as well as programs for uninsured people.

One can use the online vaccine-finder tool to find a vaccine of your choice and a pharmacy location that offers shots for people without insurance through the Bridge Access program.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have increased in late summer, but they are still much lower than they were at the peak of the pandemic. However, COVID-19 infections may rise again in the fall and winter months when people spend more time indoors. This will also be the first season that some adults can get an RSV vaccine, and there is a new treatment for infants.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced a plan earlier this year to make COVID-19 vaccines more like annual flu shots, which are updated every year to match the circulating virus.

What are the new COVID vaccinations available?

Pfizer and Moderna have changed their vaccine formulas to target a new version of omicron, XBB.1.5. They are both “monovalent” vaccines, which means they only target one version of the virus, unlike the “bivalent” vaccines that were available last fall and targeted both the original COVID-19 virus and another, older version of omicron.

The FDA has fully approved these vaccines for adults and older kids, and has given them emergency use authorization for children from 6 months to 11 years old.

There may be another vaccine option this fall and winter season: a shot from Novavax is currently being reviewed by the FDA.

Who is currently eligible for vaccination, and when is the recommended time to receive it?

The FDA’s rules on the new formulas say that adults and kids 5 years and older can get a single updated shot, as long as at least two months have passed since their last vaccine dose. For younger children from 6 months to 4 years old, the number and timing of doses will depend on any previous COVID-19 vaccine they got.

The CDC’s committee (called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) debated whether to recommend the updated shot for everyone or only for people who have a much higher risk of severe disease and death, such as older adults and people with certain health conditions.

People who have a weakened immune system may have different or extra recommendations from their doctor, but the CDC has not given any specific guidance yet.

Is there any price tag for the COVID vaccine?

You can get a COVID-19 shot for free this fall and winter, even if you don’t have insurance. Here’s how:

Go to Vaccines.gov and click the blue button that says “Find COVID-19 vaccines”.

Enter your ZIP code and choose which vaccine you want (adult; Pfizer vs. Moderna, etc.) and click “Search”.

Check the box that says “Participating in Bridge Access Program” to find pharmacies that offer free shots for uninsured people. Pick a location and make an appointment.

