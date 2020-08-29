e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Chadwick Boseman inspired generations’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris tweet condolences on Black Panther actor’s death

‘Chadwick Boseman inspired generations’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris tweet condolences on Black Panther actor’s death

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43. He had been battling cancer for four years.

world Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for four years
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for four years(REUTERS)
         

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris expressed grief over the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman inspired generations, said Biden. “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time,” Biden’s tweet read.

US Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris too tweeted her condolences to the actor’s family. “My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” her tweet read.

 

The actor died of colon cancer at the age of 43. He had been battling cancer for four years.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement added.

