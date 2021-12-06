Challenges have overpowered vast opportunities in Sino-India ties: Misri tells Chinese FM

Challenges have overpowered the vast opportunities available in Sino-India ties, outgoing Indian envoy Vikram Misri told state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday, adding, however, that he hopes that the two sides will be able resolve the difficulties through engagement.

Referring to the ongoing military friction in eastern Ladakh, Misri said he hoped that a “complete resolution” will be possible soon under the guiding framework provided by Wang and India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar.

Misri, who is returning to New Delhi later this month, spoke to Wang during a farewell call held via video link.

Misri said bilateral relations comprised both opportunities and challenges, and “certain challenges since last year had overpowered the vast opportunities in the relationship”, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Beijing.

The challenges and difficulties can be overcome through engagement, Misri said.

Misri told Wang that he was hopeful that with “continued communication at all levels - political, diplomatic and military, the two sides would be able to resolve the current difficulties and take the relationship forward in a positive direction”.

The Indian ambassador highlighted the role played by Jaishankar and Wang “in issuing appropriate guidance to achieve full and complete resolution of the current issues at India-China border areas”.

Misri said he hoped that “complete resolution of these issues as per the understanding between the two foreign ministers would be achieved soon, which in turn would help relations to return towards normalisation, which was the common goal of both sides”.

Wang, on his part, said he shared Misri’s “belief that the commonalities far outweighed the differences in our bilateral relations, and expressed confidence that our relations would be able to make progress in the future.”

The tenure of Misri, who took over as ambassador in January, 2019, has been marked by the ongoing Sino-India friction along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May, 2020, when a violent clash in Pangong lake area led to both sides gradually deploying tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry along the border. Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have only resulted in partial disengagement of troops until now.

Soldiers were killed on both sides in a brutal fight on the night of June 15 at Galwan Valley.

India has repeatedly and consistently rejected China’s allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh, asserting that New Delhi has always taken a responsible approach towards border management and maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas.

In September, Misri urged China to separate the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh from the larger boundary dispute, saying the primary concern was to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC and not resolving the decades-long boundary disagreement.

Speaking at a virtual India-China track-II dialogue last week, Misri said day-to-day affairs along the disputed border should be addressed through existing established agreements and protocols, which are not to be confused with the long-term mechanisms in place for the final resolution.

“A serious violation of peace and tranquillity in the border areas naturally requires us to apply our minds on the basis of established agreements, protocols and mechanisms to resolve it,” Misri told the gathering by video link.

“As we do so, any attempt to confuse border affairs with the Boundary Question is a disservice to the work of those involved in finding solutions,” he said, indicating that China was doing so by “shifting goalposts”.

