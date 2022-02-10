China bans beef from Lithuania as row over Taiwan escalates

China has banned the import of beef from Lithuania, the latest escalation in a spat between the two countries over the Baltic state’s support to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a breakaway region.

China’s General Administration of Custom did not give a reason for the ban, effective from Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign ministry didn’t directly comment on the move either but said Lithuania should “correct” its mistake and return to adhering to the “one China” principle.

China imported just 775 tonnes of beef from Lithuania in 2021, out of a total 2.36 million tonnes of beef imports that year, according to Chinese customs data.

According to Reuters, the Chinese customs typically halt imports of meat if exporting nations report outbreaks of disease in livestock.

Lithuania has not reported any animal disease to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recently, the report said.

On November 18, Lithuania, a nation of around 2.8 million people, allowed Taiwan to set up a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania” in Vilnius. China retaliated by downgrading its diplomatic ties with Lithuania.

China views Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, as its territory and opposes the island having diplomatic ties with a third country.

“What Lithuania should do is to face up to the facts, correct its own mistakes and come back to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle, rather than confusing right and wrong and slandering China. Lithuania should give up courting other countries to unite against China,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Responding to the Lithuanian foreign minister’s statement about alleged human rights abuses in China, Zhao said that Lithuania should reflect on its own human rights abuses and correct its wrongful practice of discrimination against ethnic minorities.

China is the world’s top importer of beef but shipments from Lithuania are minimal, the Reuters report said.

