China expects ‘certain number’ of Covid cases due to Olympics arrivals

Chinese officials on Thursday said they were expecting a “certain number” of Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Winter Olympics in February but added that organisers were ready to tackle cluster outbreaks and send the infected to designated hospitals.

The officials urged athletes and participants to get Covid-19 boosters before coming for the Games, which will take place between February 4 and 20 in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province.

International spectators have already been banned from the event, and all participants will be required to stay inside a closed-loop system and take Covid-19 tests daily.

“There will definitely be infections and there could be a chance of a small-scale cluster outbreak happening,” said Beijing Olympics virus control official Huang Chun at a briefing on Thursday.

Huang added that the large number of people involved will have a “very high risk of transmission”.

“There will be a certain number of positive cases,” Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing organising committee, said at the same briefing.

“This is a high probability event,” Han said.

Arrangements will be in place to tackle outbreaks, the officials said.

Besides designating 18 hospitals for Olympics personnel, Beijing is building two clinics of at least 1500-square metres each which will be open 24 hours and staffed with English-speaking doctors.

“We firmly believe these Covid prevention measures can reduce the risk of infection spreading, and can ensure the health of the athletes and other games personnel,” said Huang.

The officials reinforced the guidelines outlined in the Games playbook on how to celebrate at the events.

“We encourage clapping to encourage athletes and don’t recommend (spectators) take their masks off to sing or shout,” Han said

During the trial events in the lead up to the Games, three athletes had tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said that the cases were “all handled quickly and effectively, and the transmission and spread of the virus did not occur”.

“The Winter Olympics and Paralympics must firmly execute the Chinese government’s virus prevention and control principles and requirements,” said Han.