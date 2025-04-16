Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as trade war anxiety outweighs GDP data

Reuters |
Apr 16, 2025 10:29 AM IST

CHINA-STOCKS/MIDDAY:China, Hong Kong stocks drop as trade war anxiety outweighs GDP data

By Summer Zhen

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as trade war anxiety outweighs GDP data
China, Hong Kong stocks drop as trade war anxiety outweighs GDP data

HONG KONG, - Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday after the U.S. further restricted Nvidia chip sales to China, raising concerns of an intensifying trade war, which weighed on better-than-expected economic growth data.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.9% by the midday break.

** The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 3.1%, while the Hang Seng Index dived 2.5%.

** Both China and Hong Kong stocks are set to snap a six-day winning streak.

** China's first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output, even as policymakers brace for the impact of U.S. tariffs that analysts say pose the biggest risk to the Asian powerhouse in decades.

** Nvidia said on Tuesday that the U.S. government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

** "The latest tariff headlines — targeting Boeing, critical minerals, and now Nvidia — underscore the deepening strategic decoupling," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

** Reports that the U.S. is using tariff negotiations to push allies to limit China’s economic role added more uncertainties and weighed on sentiment, she said.

** Hong Kong-listed tech shares lost more than 4%.

** Nvidia supply chain companies Foxconn Industrial Internet and Zhongji Innolight fell 4.8% and 4% respectively.

** However, stocks with chip self-sufficiency theme such as Hua Hong Semi and Naura rose more than 1% each.

** "The damage from the trade war will show up in the macro data next month," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, when commenting the first-quarter economic growth data.

** "The uncertainty is extremely high for corporates and investors," he added.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 2.25%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.47% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.82%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.27% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.92%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / China, Hong Kong stocks drop as trade war anxiety outweighs GDP data
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On