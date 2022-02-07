China: In a U-turn, Peng Shuai denies sexual assault allegation against CPC official

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied accusing anyone of sexual assault in her first interview to independent international media, three months after her #MeToo allegation against a retired top Communist Party of China (CPC) official sent shockwaves across the sporting world.

Peng, 36, a former Chinese world number one in doubles tennis, had appeared to accuse former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, 75, in a Chinese social media blogpost in November of coercing her into having sex and subsequently continuing an on-and-off secret relationship with her for years.

In an interview with French media outlet L’Equipe from a hotel room in Beijing on Sunday, Peng said: “I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way.”

Peng was accompanied by Wang Kan, the chief of staff of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

A three-time Olympian, Peng’s well-being became a matter of concern after her November post was swiftly deleted and she didn’t appear publicly for days.

It triggered an international outcry, leading the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to suspend tournaments in China.

“I never disappeared, everyone could see me,” she told the French newspaper. “What happened - I already answered this question, during an interview in Shanghai as well as by an email addressed to the WTA, and many other emails”.

“This post has given rise to a huge misunderstanding from the outside world. I hope that we no longer distort the meaning of this post. And I also hope that we don’t add more hype on this,” Peng said, according to translations of the interview.

Peng said her “private life should not be involved in sports and politics” and “sport must not be politicised because, when it is, most of the time that amounts to turning one’s back on the Olympic spirit, and it goes against the will of the world of sport and of the athletes”.

“I don’t think I was aware of it all (global interest) because I don’t watch the news from foreign media much,” she added.

“I can’t read in English but I heard about it. I never thought there’d be such worry, though, and I’d like to know why that was the case?”

Peng’s denial to the French newspaper contradicts her November post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo where she wrote, according to a translation by the New York Times: “I never consented that afternoon, crying all the time.”

Peng wrote that after that he was promoted to the Standing Committee in 2013 and during his tenure as a member of the party leadership, Zhang did not contact her.

But after he retired in 2018, he contacted her and their relations resumed though his wife knew about it.

Peng was invited by Zhang to his home at a time when his wife was present and was forced into a sexual relationship, the post said.

Weeks after Peng’s claim, the Chinese foreign ministry said it hoped that “malicious hype” about Peng’s whereabouts and well-being would stop and that her case would not be politicised.

Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said “certain people” should stop the “malicious hype” and “politicisation” of the issue of tennis star Peng, as global scrutiny led by foreign governments and sports and rights organisations continued to raise questions around her safety.

The former vice-premier Zhang hasn’t commented on the case.