China: PLA to gift Galwan Valley stones to netizens

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s western theatre command (WTC) which oversees the disputed border with India will offer stones from the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh to netizens on February 1.

The WTC opened its official account on Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Friday and released a notice that on February 1 it will “..randomly choose 10 lucky netizens from those who reposted the notice and send them a stone from the Galwan Valley as a present,” the tabloid Global Times said in a report on Friday evening.

“A picture with Chinese soldiers patrolling the Galwan Valley, with a rock face seen in the post reading in Chinese characters ‘Splendid landscape, no inch to give up’ was posted together with the notice,” the report added.

This is the Chinese government’s latest effort to use the brutal clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the night of June 15 in Galwan Valley as propaganda to push through its narrative, painting India as the aggressor.

While India lost 20 troops in the clash, four Chinese soldiers were also killed.

Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May, 2020, when a violent clash in Pangong Lake area led to both sides gradually deploying tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry along the border.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have only resulted in partial disengagement of troops until now.

India has consistently rejected China’s allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh asserting instead that New Delhi has always taken a responsible approach towards boundary management and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

That hasn’t stopped the Chinese government from pushing through its narrative through nationalistic videos and commentaries.

On January 1, Chinese official media released a video showing Chinese PLA soldiers unfurling the country’s flag somewhere in the Galwan valley.

Last October, it had released another video showing hundreds of PLA soldiers from unit 7895 of the Xinjiang military command standing in rows and shouting military slogans on the rocky banks of a river, flowing through a ravine, between cliffs.

“On the National Martyr’s Day Officers and soldiers of a regiment in Xinjiang Military Command Went to the place where the martyrs fought to remember the heroes and to inherit their legacy,” the report accompanying the video said.

Earlier, China’s official English channel, CGTN, had uploaded a video on one of the four PLA soldiers who died, Chen Hongjun, on social media and its website to mark the armed forces’ founding day on August 1.

Besides interviews of Chen’s family members including his wife, the video showed edited footage of the clash between the two armies; Chinese equipment on the banks of the fast flowing river, soldiers, mostly Chinese, precariously wading in knee-deep water and personnel from the two sides charging at each other.