e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China protests US spy plane watching live fire military drills

China protests US spy plane watching live fire military drills

China’s Defence Ministry said the U-2 flew without permission over a no-fly zone in the northern military region where live fire drills were taking place, “seriously interfering in normal exercise activities”.

world Updated: Aug 26, 2020 08:42 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hong Kong
China has long denounced US surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of “unsafe” intercepts by Chinese aircraft.
China has long denounced US surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of “unsafe” intercepts by Chinese aircraft. (Reuters file photo)
         

China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, accusing it of sending a US U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills on Tuesday, further ratcheting up tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China has long denounced US surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of “unsafe” intercepts by Chinese aircraft. While such missions happen regularly, for China to talk about them publicly is unusual.

China’s Defence Ministry said the U-2 flew without permission over a no-fly zone in the northern military region where live fire drills were taking place, “seriously interfering in normal exercise activities”.

This could easily have caused a misunderstanding or misjudgement or an “unexpected incident”, the ministry added.

“It was an act of naked provocation, and China is resolutely opposed to it, and have already lodged stern representations with the US side.”

In a statement, the US military said a U-2 flight was conducted in the Indo-Pacific region and it was “within the accepted international rules and regulations governing aircraft flights.”

“Pacific Air Forces personnel will continue to fly and operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of our choosing,” the US military said in the statement.

The U-2 aircraft can fly at over 70,000 feet and carry out reconnaissance activity from afar and would not necessarily have had to enter a no-fly zone.

While China did not say exactly where the incident took place, it is currently carrying out drills in the Bohai Sea. Other exercises are also happening in the Yellow Sea and South China Sea.

“China demands the US side immediately stop this kind of provocative behaviour and take actual steps to safeguard peace and stability in the region,” the ministry added.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have worsened over everything from trade and human rights to what the United States sees as aggressive moves by China’s armed forces, especially in the disputed South China Sea and around Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

In April 2001, an intercept of a US spy plane by a Chinese fighter jet resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced the American plane to make an emergency landing at a base on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

tags
top news
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In