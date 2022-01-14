China races to stamp out Covid outbreak

China’s northern port city of Tianjin reported an increase in Covid-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another city.

Omicron has brought new challenges for China’s strategy to quickly stamp out outbreaks, which has taken on urgency ahead of the Winter Olympics set to start from February 4, while the busy Lunar New Year travel season begins this month.

Volkswagen Group’s China unit said it had shut a vehicle plant run jointly with FAW Group in Tianjin, as well as a component factory since Monday due to the outbreak.

Tianjin, located about 100km from the capital Beijing, reported 41 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, up from 33 a day earlier, National Health Commission data showed.

Dalian in the northeast also reported an individual arriving from Tianjin had tested positive for Omicron, city officials said. It said the virus situation was “largely controllable”.

Anyang in the central province of Henan reported 43 local symptomatic cases on Wednesday, after two Omicron infections on Monday. It traced the flare-up to a student from Tianjin.

Zhang Wenhong, director of a Covid-19 treatment team in Shanghai, said on Thursday the public health clinic in the commercial hub faced a record number of infections arriving from overseas.

On Thursday, authorities in the ancient town of Xian, ordered two hospitals to suspend operations for three months for failures in providing medical care during the outbreak. One of the hospitals apologised for rigid virus controls that delayed treatment for a patient who suffered a heart attack and died.

AZ booster dose helps against Omicron: Data

AstraZeneca said on Thursday preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its Covid-19 shot, Vaxzevria, showed it generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when given as a third booster dose.

The increased response was seen in people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, the drugmaker said, adding that it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said his administration will double its order of rapid Covid tests to send to Americans, while also distributing “high quality” masks to help fight a surge of cases of the omicron variant.

France will let in travelers from Britain who are vaccinated against Covid-19 without having to self-isolate or to offer a valid reason for the trip, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON