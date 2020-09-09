e-paper
Home / World News / China’s biggest airshow cancelled for first time over pandemic

China’s biggest airshow cancelled for first time over pandemic

China has called off its biennial airshow due to the coronavirus, a further blow to a global aviation industry heavily disrupted by the pandemic.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:26 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Beijing
The show, scheduled to take place in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai from November 10, was set to feature major companies such as Boeing.
The show, scheduled to take place in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai from November 10, was set to feature major companies such as Boeing.(Reuters file photo)
         

China has called off its biennial airshow due to the coronavirus, a further blow to a global aviation industry heavily disrupted by the pandemic.

The show, scheduled to take place in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai from November 10, was set to feature major companies such as Boeing.

But China remains closed off to most international travellers due to tight restrictions to stop a resurgence of the coronavirus, which first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan before spreading across the globe.

The event takes place every two years and is China’s main aerospace industry exhibition, with products, trade talks and a flying display.

It has been a platform for Beijing to show off military equipment and technology such as stealth drones, as well as to unveil a replica of China’s first permanently crewed space station.

While Asia’s biggest air show in Singapore went ahead in February -- with measures in place to guard against the deadly pathogen -- over 70 exhibitors including industry giant Lockheed Martin chose to skip the show.

This year global air travel has been decimated as countries close borders and tourists stay home.

Qatar Airways said in June it will not take any new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, deferring orders with Boeing and Airbus as demand diminishes amid the coronavirus crisis.

The virus has also led to the cancellation or postponement of major events including the Olympic Games in Japan.

Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik's bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
