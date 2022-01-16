China says US must ‘correct mistake’ on Iran nuke issue

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called on the US to take responsibility for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, as Beijing seeks an expanded role in current negotiations.

Wang told Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that the US should assume the “main responsibility” and “correct its mistake” of backing away from the nuclear deal as soon as possible, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, reiterating China’s position that the US should move first to revive the 2015 agreement.

China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran as the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers announced the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic and political ties.

In a meeting on Friday in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province, Wang also backed efforts to revive the nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.

A summary of the meeting between Wang and Amirabdollahian was posted on China’s foreign ministry website on Saturday.

Wang said China would firmly support a resumption on negotiations on a nuclear pact.

The United States reimposed sanctions that badly damaged Iran’s economy after withdrawing from the nuclear pact in 2018, saying the terms did not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile programme and regional influence.

A year later, Iran began to gradually breach the accord, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

China and Iran, both subject to US sanctions, signed the 25-year cooperation agreement last March, bringing Iran into China’ Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme intended to stretch from East Asia to Europe.