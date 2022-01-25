China: Tragic story of twice-abandoned teen’s suicide triggers online sympathy

The alleged death by suicide of a 17-year-old who was sold by his parents after birth and said to have been rejected by them after a reunion only last month has prompted an outpouring of sympathy on Chinese social media.

Liu Xuezhou, who lived and grew up in the central Chinese province of Hebei, posted a lengthy note about the unexpected developments in his life in the early hours of Monday on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo micro-blog platform, indicating that he had decided to end his life, alerting his many followers.

Liu’s body was later found by the police on a beach in the southern city of Sanya on Monday.

State media reports said Liu was sold to a child trafficker by his biological parents when he was three months old as he had been born out of wedlock; his adoptive parents died in an accident when he was four years old.

He had since been living with relatives of his adoptive parents and learned from them about his adoption.

In December, Liu released a video stating that he was looking for his birth parents after reading about another family reunion where the son had been abducted 14 years earlier, state-run China Daily newspaper said in a report.

Liu said in his video that he was born between 2004 and 2006 and was sold at about 3 months old in Datong, Shanxi province.

Liu also mentioned he was bullied at school and met a “perverted male teacher” at his middle school in Nangong, Hebei, implying he was sexually molested, the news report said.

Liu’s plea was picked up by the police who helped track down his biological parents with old records and DNA samples.

The reunion was widely followed on China’s social media and several photos and videos of Liu and his biological parents were published online. The happy reunion, however, was short-lived.

Liu found that his biological parents were divorced and neither apparently wanted Liu around. “Liu said in his note that he told his mother he wanted a ‘home’ but she accused him of forcing her to buy him real estate and blocked him on the WeChat social media platform, according to a Sina Weibo post from Jan 18,” the China Daily report said.

Liu’s death sparked a heated discussion online on issues like child trafficking, cyber bullying safety in schools.

Many sympathised for Liu and condemned internet trolls.

Zhou Zhaocheng, a Beijing lawyer, said child abduction and abandonment can be prosecuted and if the police find relevant evidence, Liu’s biological parents are likely to be charged.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918 )