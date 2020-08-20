e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the talks are part of the process of implementing the US-China trade deal, though he did not say when they would actually happen. He attributed any delay to “scheduling issues.”

world Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:01 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Beijing
People walk by a display boards featuring the US and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province.
People walk by a display boards featuring the US and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. (AP)
         

Chinese and US trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone “in the near future” to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a ministry news briefing.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the talks are part of the process of implementing the US-China trade deal, though he did not say when they would actually happen. He attributed any delay to “scheduling issues.”

“It’s part of the process, part of the governance process of this large trade deal,” Kudlow said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” “It was on again, off again, that’s all that was, was scheduling issues. It’s a normal review.”

Under the “Phase 1” trade agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A meeting scheduled for last week was to be held online but was postponed.

“Both parties have agreed to hold a call in the near future,” Gao said.

Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, said the administration has “many huge complaints about China, many,” but that both sides are engaged on the deal. He said China has been buying “a ton” of commodities, mostly agricultural goods, and that the US trade representative believes China is “following their script.”

“So far, so good,” Kudlow said.

The two governments have rolled back some penalties but most of the punitive tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods remain in place.

tags
top news
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In