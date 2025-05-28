Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China's Temu owner sees profit plunge as trade tensions linger

AFP |
May 28, 2025 09:29 AM IST

China's Temu owner sees profit plunge as trade tensions linger

Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings saw net profit almost halve in the first three months of the year as the Temu owner prepared for a blistering trade war between Beijing and Washington.

China's Temu owner sees profit plunge as trade tensions linger
China's Temu owner sees profit plunge as trade tensions linger

The Shanghai-based company said net profit came in at 14.7 billion yuan in the three months ending March 31, down 47 percent year on year.

The drop came as the economic superpowers are locked in another bruising trade standoff that saw US President Donald Trump last month scrap a customs exemption for goods valued under $800.

The exemption was long a vital part of the business model supporting platforms offering low-cost goods like Temu.

In a statement with the earnings release on Tuesday, PDD Holdings' co-chief executive Lei Chen said the company made "substantial investments...to support merchants and consumers" and deal with "rapid changes in the external environment".

"These investments weighed on short-term profitability but gave merchants the room to adapt", he said, insisting they were focused on "strengthening the long-term health".

The firm also saw revenue growth slow for a fourth straight quarter.

It said revenue in the first quarter rose 10 percent on-year to 95.7 billion yuan.

But that was down on the 24 percent growth recorded in the previous three months and a severe drop from the 131 percent growth it saw at the start of 2024.

The growth slowdown was "expected", said PDD Holdings' vice president of finance Jun Liu, adding that the downturn was "accelerated by the changes in the external environment".

She warned that the company's financial results "may continue to reflect the impact of sustained investments... through uncertain times".

PDD's New York-listed depository receipts plunged more than 13 percent.

As part of a detente in the tariff standoff between China and the United States, Trump signed an executive order this month that set duties on "de minimis" items sent through the US Postal Service to 54 percent of their value, or a $100 payment.

A prior tariff had been set at 120 percent.

aas-mya/je/dan

PDD Holdings

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / China's Temu owner sees profit plunge as trade tensions linger
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On