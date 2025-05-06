Menu Explore
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

Reuters |
May 06, 2025 02:39 PM IST

UK-CHINA-EU-DIPLOMACY:China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

BEIJING -President Xi Jinping said China was ready to work with European Union leaders to expand mutual openness and properly handle frictions and differences, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

The remarks come on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union as they work to thaw ties amid global trade uncertainty fuelled by sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Xi did not mention the United States in his remarks, but Beijing has been keen to forge closer economic and political links with Europe to limit the damage from President Donald Trump's tariffs on most of its exports to the United States.

"Healthy, stable China-EU ties not only promote mutual achievements, but also illuminate the world," he said.

Xi also called on the EU to jointly safeguard fairness and justice, and oppose unilateral bullying, describing their relations as one of the world's most influential, Xinhua added.

China said it would welcome visits by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at an appropriate time to jointly hold a new round of meeting of leaders of both sides.

China and the EU will hold high-level dialogues on strategy, economy and trade, green development and digitalisation among a series of events this year, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference on Tuesday.

The ministry also confirmed that China and the European Parliament had decided to free up mutual exchanges.

Last week, the EU said China would lift sanctions on members of the European Parliament and its subcommittee on human rights. The sanctions were imposed in 2021 over Western measures against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs in the far western region of Xinjiang.

"Under the current circumstances, both sides believe it is very important for China and Europe to strengthen dialogue and cooperation," Lin, the ministry spokesperson, told reporters.

He expressed confidence that renewed talks would "inject new impetus" in the development of China-EU relations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

