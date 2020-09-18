e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese researchers to test double doses of CanSino’s coronavirus vaccine candidate

Chinese researchers to test double doses of CanSino’s coronavirus vaccine candidate

A single dose of the vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, one among a handful that China is pursuing, has final-stage trials lined up in Pakistan and Russia. The candidate has been approved for use in the Chinese military.

world Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:41 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
Researchers expect to recruit 168 healthy adults to take two doses of Ad5-nCoV for the trial estimated to begin on Sept. 20 in China’s Wuhan.
Researchers expect to recruit 168 healthy adults to take two doses of Ad5-nCoV for the trial estimated to begin on Sept. 20 in China’s Wuhan.(REUTERS)
         

Researchers plan to start a clinical trial for an additional dose of a coronavirus vaccine candidate co-developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc and a military-backed research unit, clinical trial registry data showed.

A single dose of the vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, one among a handful that China is pursuing, has final-stage trials lined up in Pakistan and Russia. The candidate has been approved for use in the Chinese military.

Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of Ad5-nCoV, which uses a common cold virus many people have contracted to carry genetic traces of the coronavirus, could be limited.

In response, CanSino said earlier this month there was no evidence that existing immunity against the common cold virus could severely hurt Ad5-nCoV’s ability to trigger antibodies against the new coronavirus, citing data gathered from a single dose-based Phase 2 trial.

In July, researchers working on Ad5-nCoV said a flexible additional dose might be able to provide enhanced immune response, based on their previous experience using this method to develop a common cold virus-based Ebola vaccine.

The new two-dose Phase 1 trial will test the safety of two doses and their ability to generate an immune response, showed a registration record published on Thursday.

Researchers expect to recruit 168 healthy adults to take two doses of Ad5-nCoV for the trial estimated to begin on Sept. 20 in China’s Wuhan.

A CanSino representative declined to comment on the new trial.

tags
top news
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Paytm app removed from Google Play Store
Paytm app removed from Google Play Store
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In