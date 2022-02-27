Closely monitoring evolving situation: Indian embassy in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine Saturday night said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the eastern regions of the country, and appealed to Indian nationals to remain patient and safe, amid an increasing military offensive by the Russian forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of tweets, the embassy said it is in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of the Indian nationals.

"Closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities on the safety of our citizens. To all Indians who remain in Ukraine, we are with you," it said.

"Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe," it said.

The embassy, however, did not mention the number of Indians who have been evacuated to Romania.

Earlier, the embassy issued a fresh advisory, asking the Indians staying in the eastern parts of Ukraine to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"All those currently in the Eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient," the embassy said.

"Avoid unnecessary movement. We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments," it added.

It also asked all Indians not to move to any border point without prior coordination with Indian officials.

"All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for a coordinated evacuation of the citizens.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation," it said.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India is trying to evacuate its nationals through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia after the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON