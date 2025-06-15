New Delhi, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lt Gen BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, met Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi here and engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening military-to-military ties, officials said on Saturday. Commander of Sri Lanka Army calls on Gen Dwivedi

The Indian Army shared the update, along with some photos of their meeting, in a post on X.

"India & Sri Lanka, Forging Stronger Bonds Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS at the Army House. They engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties and reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace," it posted.

Lt Gen Rodrigo is on an official visit to India from June 11-14.

It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to "further strengthen and deepen" their longstanding defence partnership, the defence ministry said on June 11.

On Saturday, the general officer graced the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy , Dehradun, as the Reviewing Officer.

This visit marked a return to his alma mater, where he was commissioned in December 1990, as part of the 87th Course of the IMA.

In another post, the Indian Army said, "Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, attended the Pipping Ceremony of newly Commissioned Officers held after the Passing Out Parade, #POP. He also pipped the two # GentlemanCadets of #SriLanka into Commissioned Officers."

Lt Gen Rodrigo, while congratulating the newly commissioned officers and their proud parents, exhorted them to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of their respective armies and strive to be "exemplary leaders" in the future.

In a separate post, the Indian Army said, "Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake of Sri Lanka Army pipped his son, Foreign Officer Cadet RMNL Rathnayake, to be a Commissioned Officer in the Sri Lanka Army."

"This pipping ceremony brings the total number of Sri Lankan Army Officers commissioned from #IMA to 296, highlighting India's long-standing bonds with the friendly foreign countries and the Indian Army's commitment to defence cooperation," it added.

