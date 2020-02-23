e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Turkey to ‘temporarily’ close Iran border over fears of highly contagious Covid-19

Turkey to ‘temporarily’ close Iran border over fears of highly contagious Covid-19

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said exports from Turkey to Iran and transactions continued “in a controlled way”, in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency.

world Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Istanbul
Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China.
Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China. (VIA REUTERS)
         

Turkey on Sunday announced it would “temporarily” close its border with neighboring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections there.

“We have decided to shut the land border temporarily after an increase in the number of cases in our neighbor Iran,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

The land and railway borders will be closed from 1700 (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the minister said.

He said air traffic from Iran into Turkey would also be halted from 2000 (1700 GMT) on Sunday but departures to Iran could continue.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said exports from Turkey to Iran and transactions continued “in a controlled way”, in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency.

Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China.

Koca said Turkey was “alarmed” by the growing number of cases and forced to take the measures after speaking with the Iranian authorities.

There is not yet any confirmed incident in Turkey, with Koca saying that five suspicious cases treated in the Van province on the Iran border were negative.

tags
top news
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news