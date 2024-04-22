 CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2024 09:18 PM IST

BRITAIN-COURT/GRINDR (CORRECTED):CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches

LONDON, - Gay dating app Grindr is facing a mass data protection lawsuit in London from hundreds of users who allegedly had their private information, including HIV status, shared with third parties without consent, a law firm said on Monday.

CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches
CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches

Austen Hays, which said the lawsuit is being filed at London's High Court, said thousands of Grindr users in the United Kingdom may have been affected.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The firm alleges users' highly sensitive information, including HIV status and the date of their latest HIV test, were provided to third parties for commercial purposes.

Grindr said in a statement provided to the Guardian that it planned to "respond vigorously to this claim, which appears to be based on a mischaracterisation of practices from more than four years ago".

Austen Hays said around 670 people had signed up to the lawsuit over breaches said to have taken place between 2018 and 2020, with potentially thousands more joining the case.

Austen Hays' Managing Director Chaya Hanoomanjee said in a statement: "Grindr owes it to the LGBTQ community it serves to compensate those whose data has been compromised and have suffered distress as a result, and to ensure all its users are safe while using the app, wherever they are, without fear that their data might be shared with third parties."

Grindr did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Guardian reported a Grindr spokesperson as stating: "We are committed to protecting our users data and complying with all applicable data privacy regulations, including in the UK.

"We are proud of our global privacy program and take privacy extremely seriously."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / CORRECTED-Grindr facing UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On