IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Countries should keep using AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO experts
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
world news

Countries should keep using AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO experts

The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST

World Health Organization experts on Wednesday recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they were looking into the jab's safety after a slew of countries suspended its use over health fears.

The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages.

The suspensions have marred the global vaccine drive aimed at ending a year-long pandemic that has already killed more than 2.6 million people around the world since it first emerged in China in late 2019.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

But the WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.

"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."

The recommendation echoed a similar statement from the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday advising countries to continue using the vaccine, saying there was no link with clots.

The Amsterdam-based agency said in a statement is holding an extraordinary meeting Thursday to finalise its conclusions on the blood clot issue and "make any necessary recommendations for further action".

Several countries from France to Venezuela to Indonesia said they would not use the vaccine after several reports emerged of blood clots and brain haemorrhages in people who had received the vaccine.

The British-Swedish jab has been dogged by controversy from early on in its rollout, after some countries initially recommended it for people over the age of 65 and then backpedalled, saying there was insufficient data for people in the age group that had received the shot.

The firm later sparred with the EU, which accused it of failing to fulfil vaccine contracts after the bloc's immunisation campaign came under fire for a sputtering start.

- 'Crisis of the century' -

The head of the EU Commission on Wednesday threatened to introduce export curbs to stop suppliers within the EU from sending jabs outside the bloc to ensure "reciprocity" from other vendors.

Ursula von der Leyen singled out Britain, which she accuses of operating a de facto export ban to achieve its own vaccine success at home, which London furiously denies.

She said the EU was "still waiting" for its AstraZeneca orders to come out of production sites in Britain, despite the fact that 10 million doses from other manufacturers had entered the United Kingdom from the EU.

"This is an invitation to show us that there are also doses from the UK coming to the European Union, so that we have reciprocity," she said.

The warning came as the EU chief also unveiled plans for a digital certificate that could allow people who have been vaccinated to travel freely withing the bloc.

The pass could also apply to people with a recent negative test, or who have been previously infected and therefore are presumed to have antibodies, she said, calling the pandemic "the crisis of the century".

Governments are hoping that vaccines will clear the path to a return to normal, more than a year into the pandemic that has plunged the world into a devastating recession and subject much of humanity to some sort of anti-virus restrictions.

In Ireland, St Patrick's day celebrations were dampened for a second year running with the country still facing restrictions -- after the first wave of anti-virus measures shut the party down last year.

"It's a year on now and... we seem to be back where we started," said publican Tom Cleary, perched on a barstool in Dublin next to a Guinness tap fashioned in the shape of the Celtic harp.

"It's sad there's no end in sight," he told AFP. "I mean, will we be here next St Patrick's Day with the same problems?"

- New lockdowns - More than 382 million doses of vaccine have been administered globally, the vast majority in wealthier countries while many poorer nations have yet to receive a single jab.

AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available, was billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations and the clot reports have had an impact beyond Europe.

The suspensions come as some countries see worrying new caseloads, including in Iraq and India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for "quick and decisive steps" to halt a new wave of infection.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron was to decide Wednesday whether to impose a weekend lockdown on the Paris region as it faced its own third wave of infections that have bloated hospital ICUs.

And Poland announced a three-week partial lockdown of its own, while in the South Pacific the health minister of Papua New Guinea issued an urgent appeal for vaccines to stave off a wave of new infections.

"The community transmission is out there, and I'm pretty sure that we haven't detected a lot of it," Jelta Wong told AFP, saying his country was "running at full throttle" to prevent further spread.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine astrazeneca coronavirus novel coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
WHO's vaccine experts said Wednesday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not -- adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.(Reuters)
world news

Countries should keep using AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries reported feared links with blood clots or brain haemorrhages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US-led diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear programme remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.(REUTERS)
US-led diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear programme remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea cites hostile police of the US, ignores offer for talks

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the top diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea meet in Seoul in their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanzania's President John Magufuli, according to the opposition, was infected by Covid-19(REUTERS)
Tanzania's President John Magufuli, according to the opposition, was infected by Covid-19(REUTERS)
world news

Tanzania's President John Magufuli dies at 61

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Nairobi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:55 AM IST
The incident comes after more than two-weeks of absence from public life that led to speculation about his health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) is seen taking part in a photo call wth the participants of the First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees in Pyongyang. (AFP)
In this file picture from March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) is seen taking part in a photo call wth the participants of the First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees in Pyongyang. (AFP)
world news

US used 'cheap tricks' to initiate contact: North Korea

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:59 AM IST
It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden's assessment that Putin is a "killer" marked a stark contrast with Trump's steadfast refusal to say anything negative about the Russian president.(Bloomberg File)
Biden's assessment that Putin is a "killer" marked a stark contrast with Trump's steadfast refusal to say anything negative about the Russian president.(Bloomberg File)
world news

Russia recalls envoy: Biden's 'pay the price' warning prompts diplomatic crisis

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:46 AM IST
  • Russia responded by summoning its envoy home, but stressed that it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to reports, thousands of Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attacked a Hindu village after a youth criticised the group for opposing installing a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In this file picture from 2017, Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam shout slogans protesting persecution of Rohingyas at a protest march in Dhaka.(AP Photo/For Representation Purposes)
According to reports, thousands of Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attacked a Hindu village after a youth criticised the group for opposing installing a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In this file picture from 2017, Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam shout slogans protesting persecution of Rohingyas at a protest march in Dhaka.(AP Photo/For Representation Purposes)
world news

Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village in Bangladesh: Report

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:32 AM IST
A young Hindu man from Noagaon, Shalla upazila allegedly made a Facebook post criticizing Mamunul, who opposed the sculpture of Bangabandhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in Beijing. (AP)
A file photo of Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in Beijing. (AP)
world news

China hits out at US, Japan ahead of Sino-US talks in Alaska

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Beijing makes stinging remarks a day before China’s top diplomats are set to meet top US officials in Alaska in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden came to power in January
READ FULL STORY
Close
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in central London on March 17, 2021. (JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP)
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in central London on March 17, 2021. (JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP)
world news

UK faces 'significant' cuts in Covid-19 vaccine supply for four weeks

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Britain has rolled out the fastest vaccine programme of any large country but it has also clashed repeatedly with Brussels over supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
world news

15 dead, 30 infected with Ebola in Africa's Guinea, Congo

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, reported a fatality rate of 50 per cent in the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a US official.(AFP)
More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a US official.(AFP)
world news

Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border 'crisis'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The number of migrants being stopped at the US-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly sending back most single adults and families under a public health order issued by Trump at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past storm debris following a deadly tornado in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.(AP)
A man walks past storm debris following a deadly tornado in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.(AP)
world news

Millions across Southeast US bracing for potential tornadoes

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Dozens of schools systems in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi canceled classes, switched to online learning or dismissed students early, and Mississippi State University moved to virtual teaching because of the potential for danger at its campuses in Starkville and Meridian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) stand at an outdoor testing point for COVID-19, in Athens, Sunday, March 14, 2021. More than 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
The medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) stand at an outdoor testing point for COVID-19, in Athens, Sunday, March 14, 2021. More than 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
world news

Greece could order private doctors to join Covid-19 fight in next two days

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Greece registered a new daily record of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic, despite lockdown-related measures in place since early November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netanyahu cited his closeness with Trump to bolster his candidacy, printing the former president's face on his posters during past campaigns.(Reuters file photo)
Netanyahu cited his closeness with Trump to bolster his candidacy, printing the former president's face on his posters during past campaigns.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Israel PM Netanyahu fights for re-election without key ally Donald Trump

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, blessed settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and doled out US incentives for Arab nations to normalise ties with the Jewish state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (Bloomberg file photo)
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Colombian businessman, aide of Venezuela's Maduro, faces extradition to US

Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 PM IST
A court in Africa's Cape Verde granted a US request to extradite Alex Saab, who is the financier pf Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katherine Tai (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Katherine Tai (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
world news

Senate unanimously confirms Katherine Tai as Joe Biden's top trade envoy

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Tai was confirmed on a 98-0 vote and is the 19th member of Biden's Cabinet to clear the Senate. She will be the first Asian American and first woman of colour to hold the position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP