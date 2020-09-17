e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19: All you need to know about Donald Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’

Covid-19: All you need to know about Donald Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’

The US President unveiled what he called ‘the largest, fastest and most advanced vaccine distribution effort in American history by far’ to swiftly deliver a Covid-19 vaccine, free of cost, to all Americans.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2020 07:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington September 16, 2020 (REUTERS/Leah Millis)
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration’s National Vaccine Distribution Plan to swifty deliver any eventual Covid-19 vaccine, free of cost, to all Americans.

Making the announcement, President Trump called the initiative ‘the largest, fastest and most advanced vaccine distribution effort in American history by far.’

With over 6.8 million coronavirus cases, the US is the worst-hit country in the world, as per worldometers.

Here’s all you need to know about this plan:

• The plan has been developed by the departments of Health and Human Services and Defense. Under it, states and localities are required to submit plans to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by October 16.

• Initially, there may be a limited supply of vaccine and the focus will be on protecting health workers, people in vulnerable groups and other essential employees.

• Patients will require two doses, which will be given 21 to 28 days apart. Also, the vaccine will have to be from the same drug maker.

• The vaccine is expected to be delivered swiftly, possibly within 24 hours, after an emergency use authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

• The vaccine will be delivered under Operation Warp Speed, a White House initiative to have millions of doses ready to be shipped on receiving necessary approval.

(With agency inputs)

