Home / World News / Covid-19: Blood cancer patients most vulnerable to effects of viral infection

Covid-19: Blood cancer patients most vulnerable to effects of viral infection



Aug 25, 2020
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London

Since March, more than 60 cancer centres across the UK entered data into the UKCCMP database with information on adult cancer patients who contracted the virus.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

A new study published on Tuesday by researchers at the University of Oxford and Birmingham has found that compared to other cancers, patients with blood cancer are more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study, published in Lancet Oncology by the UK Coronavirus Cancer Monitoring Project (UKCCMP), found that blood cancer patients were particularly at risk with 57% higher odds of severe disease if they contract Covid-19.

Those with breast cancer have the lowest risk overall. Cancer patients over the age of 80 have been found to have the highest frequency of fatality, a release by the University of Oxford said.

As the virus spread globally in early 2020, cancer patients were identified as a sub-group who were potentially at an increased risk of infection and of potentially suffering more serious disease consequences.

Since March, more than 60 cancer centres across the UK entered data into the UKCCMP database with information on adult cancer patients who contracted the virus.

Using demographic data such as age, gender and tumour type, researchers were able to determine that patients with haematological cancers, particularly older patients and those with leukaemia, had a more severe Covid-19 trajectory compared to patients with solid organ tumours.

Rachel Kerr of Oxford said: “Using these new data we are working fast to identify trends and correlations, which will enable us to create a tiered risk assessment tool so we can more precisely define the risk to a given cancer patient and move away from a blanket ‘vulnerable’ policy for all cancer patients, in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.”

Gary Middleton of the University of Birmingham added: “Patients are turning to oncologists and wanting to know exactly what is their risk from Covid-19. This is particularly important as the number of cases in Europe and the UK is still labile”.

