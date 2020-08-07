e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices

Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices

Late in July, Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would allow employees who do not need to be in the office to work from home until the end of June 2021, while Twitter Inc had proposed remote work indefinitely for some of its employees.

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The company joins other big technology firms that have taken similar steps recently.
The company joins other big technology firms that have taken similar steps recently.(Reuters)
         

Facebook Inc will allow employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and will give them $1,000 for home office needs, a spokeswoman for the social media giant said on Thursday.

The company joins other big technology firms that have taken similar steps recently.

Late in July, Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would allow employees who do not need to be in the office to work from home until the end of June 2021, while Twitter Inc had proposed remote work indefinitely for some of its employees.

“Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021”, a Facebook spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs,” it added.

Facebook also said that the company will continue reopening offices in a restricted capacity where government guidance permits and where virus mitigation has taken place for about two months.

However, the company added that it was unlikely many locations will reopen in the United States and Latin America before the end of the year, due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

tags
top news
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In