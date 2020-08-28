Covid-19: Infected UK low-wage earners to be paid to stay home

world

Individuals infected by coronavirus who are employed or self-employed and unable to work from home are to be paid £130 (approx. Rs 13,000) for their 10-day period of self-isolation from September 1, the Boris Johnson government announced on Thursday.

The opposition Labour criticised the amount, saying it is “nowhere near far enough”, while other critics alleged it is a “slap in the face” of those infected. As of Wednesday evening, there have been 41,465 deaths and 328,846 cases in hospitals and care homes the UK.

The payment will be trialled in Blackburn with Darwen, Pendle and Oldham in north England, where infections have risen in recent weeks, before being rolled out across the country, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said eligible individuals who test positive will receive £130 for their 10-day period of self-isolation. Other members of their household, who have to self-isolate for 14 days, will be entitled to a payment of £182 (approx. Rs 18,000).

Non-household contacts advised to self-isolate will also be entitled to a payment of up to £182, tailored to the individual length of their isolation period. The payment will be available to people receiving state financial benefits such as Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit.

Hancock said: “The British public have already sacrificed a great deal to help slow the spread of the virus. Self-isolating if you have tested positive for Covid-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks”.

“This new payment scheme will help people on low incomes and who are unable to work from home to continue playing their part in the national fight against this virus”.

However, Mohammed Iqbal, leader of the Pendle borough council, told The Guardian: “I welcome the fact that there is a financial package in place but the figures that the government has introduced are really a slap in the face for those people who sadly test positive.”

Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West & Royton, said it was nowhere near enough to replace the lost income of people such as taxi drivers, warehouse workers, delivery drivers and security operators.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said the amount was “nowhere near far enough” and would “leave people without enough to live on”, adding: “The health secretary has already said that he couldn’t live on statutory sick pay at £95 a week. So how can an announcement like this work?”