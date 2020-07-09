e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19: Pakistan plans to reopen schools from September as cases decline

Covid-19: Pakistan plans to reopen schools from September as cases decline

Education minister of Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood at a news briefing said that administrations will have to follow strict "standard operating procedures" set by the government.

world Updated: Jul 09, 2020 15:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan registered 3,359 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan registered 3,359 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19. (Reuters file photo)
         

Pakistan has planned to reopen schools from September as the number of infections due to novel coronavirus are reducing.

Educational Institutions across the country were closed since March due to the pandemic.

Education minister of Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood at a news briefing said that administrations will have to follow strict “standard operating procedures” set by the government.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan registered 3,359 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19. The total number of cases has now crossed 240,000 and the death toll stands at 4,983.

In June, Pakistan was one of the worst-hit countries in South Asia. With a view to curb the spread of Covid-19 and revive the economy, the government decided to impose ‘smart lockdown’ in hotspots across the country.

As per the smart lockdown, offices and businesses are allowed to operate five days a week,and medical stores can operate throughout. However, educational institutions, restaurants and movie theatres will remain closed and social, religious gatherings will not be permitted.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

