Covid-19 plunges UK into recession, Sunak warns of ‘hard times’

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:58 IST

Chancellor Rishi Sunak declared on Wednesday that ‘hard times are here’ after new official figures showed that the United Kingdom had fallen into deep recession – the GDP is down by 20.4% – as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll of lives, lifestyles and jobs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the GDP fell in the second quarter of 2020 by 20.4% compared with the previous three months – the biggest quarterly decline since comparable records began in 1955. It is the worst figure for any G7 nation in the three months to June.

Sunak, who has been borrowing heavily to pay most of the wage bill of the private sector and the self-employed since March, said: ““I’ve said before that hard times were ahead and today’s figures confirm that hard times are here”.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs and, sadly, in the coming months many more will. But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this and I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity.”

The government-backed furlough scheme is to end in October, with more warnings that it would further plunge employment figures as companies either shut shop or cut staff drastically to remain in business.

The ONS said the economy bounced back in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease: it grew by 8.7% in June, after growth of 1.8% in May, but Jonathan Athow of ONS said: “Despite this, gross domestic product in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck.”

The opposition Labour criticised the Boris Johnson government’s handling of the economy during the pandemic. Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said: “We’ve already got the worst excess death rate in Europe - now we’re on course for the worst recession too”.

“That’s a tragedy for the British people and it’s happened on Boris Johnson’s watch,” she added.

Alpesh Paleja of the Confederation of British Industry said many companies were struggling to pay their bills on time: “A sustained recovery is by no means assured. The dual threats of a second wave and slow progress over Brexit negotiations are also particularly concerning.”