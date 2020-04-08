Covid-19: Shortage of masks in Canada’s Toronto after city returns substandard Chinese items

world

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:43 IST

Canada’s largest city, Toronto, is facing a sudden shortage of critically required medical-grade face masks as nearly half its inventory had to be returned to a Chinese vendor because the protective items proved to be of substandard quality.

The city rejected 62,600 surgical masks, after it discovered they were of poor quality. “After reports of ripping and tearing, further inspection of the masks determined that the masks ordered did not meet the city’s standard and specifications. The masks are being returned, and the vendor has committed to a full refund,” a statement from the Mayor’s office said.

These masks were meant for health care workers and carers at long-term care homes where the most vulnerable demographic, the elderly, are looked after. The city is investigating whether any employees had “possible exposure to COVID-19” due to the faulty masks.

Toronto is now scrambling to identify an appropriate grade masks for purchase on “a priority basis, as the loss of this inventory makes for a significant shortfall of surgical masks for the city.”

This news from Toronto comes even as Canada received eight million face masks from China. Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said that more masks are expected from there, while the government has found various sources for over 230 million masks.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government will collaborate with Canadian companies for speedily manufacturing 30,000 ventilators. Trudeau said during his daily media briefing that, “To keep our frontline workers safe and care for Canadians with COVID-19, we need a sustainable, stable supply of these products, and that means making them at home.”

These efforts come even as groups representing frontline healthcare workers blasted the government for its ineptitude in proving personal protective equipment or PPE to those treating and caring for coronavirus patients. These statements came during a virtual Parliamentary committee hearing. According to the national broadcaster CBC, Dr Sandy Buchman, president of the Canadian Medical Association told MPs that they felt “betrayed.”

“Asking health care workers to be on the front lines of this pandemic without the proper equipment is unacceptable. Shortages must be addressed immediately and information about supplies must be disseminated. People’s lives are on the line,” Buchman said. His views were echoed by Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. “”Front line workers across the country who are directly involved in the care of presumed and confirmed COVID-19 patients are not being provided with the PPE they need to do their jobs. That’s simply outrageous and unacceptable in a world-class health system like ours,” she said.