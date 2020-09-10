e-paper
Covid-19: US will end current health screening of some travelers

Covid-19: US will end current health screening of some travelers

The United States plans to end enhanced health screening of travelers from certain countries next week, and those visitors will no longer be funneled through 15 large U.S. airports.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:27 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, "has limited effectiveness" because some infected people show no symptoms.
         

Those requirements were imposed in February to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government will remove those edicts beginning Monday.

The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

The health agency said instead it will focus on other measures including a stronger response to reports of illness at airports, collecting passenger-contact electronically to avoid long lines, and “potential testing to reduce the risk of travel-related transmission” of the virus.

The extra health screening applies to people who have been in China, Iran, most countries in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. Most people coming from those countries who aren’t U.S. citizens have been barred entry to the country.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

