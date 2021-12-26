Covid: China battles to tackle outbreaks

China on Saturday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in four months as officials rushed to contain outbreaks in several regions, including Xian city where millions are still under lockdown.

Of the 140 new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared to 55 a day earlier.

Most were in Xian, in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where 13mn residents have been under lockdown since Thursday.

France posts nearly 100k daily Covid infections

France hit another Covid-19 infection record on Friday, with the daily figure getting close to 100,000, a trend that prompted the government to convene a special meeting on the pandemic on Monday which could trigger new restrictions on movement.

Health authorities reported 94,124 new daily cases on Friday while the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday.

Omicron has become the dominant strain in Portugal where over 12,000 daily cases were registered on Friday, the national health agency said.

“The Omicron variant is already dominant in Portugal,” the General Directorate of Health said on Saturday, “accounting for 61.5% of cases on December 22”.

On Friday, Portugal recorded 11 deaths and 12,943 cases - a record since January 29.

Singapore on Saturday confirmed a new cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, warning that it expects to see the highly-transmissible strain spread in the community.

The primary case in the confirmed cluster at The Vinyl Bar in the city was a passenger who flew in using Singapore’s quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane on December 14. He tested negative upon arrival but received a positive result in a further government-mandated test four days later. Nine more people are linked to the cluster.

At least 5,700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported on Saturday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday travel headaches to millions.