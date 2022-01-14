Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: 55% Canadians expect to contract Omicron, finds poll

The fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Canada, driven by the Omicron variant continues, though fresh daily cases have been declining.
Residents speak with a member of the Canadian Armed Forces outside the Decarie Square Covid-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. Members of the armed services have been deployed in the province since January 3 to help with third dose vaccination efforts as hospitalisations rise. (Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 11:29 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

Covid fatigue appears to have given way to Covid fatalism in Canada, as with the advent of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, a majority of those sampled in a survey were resigned to being infected by the virus.

New data released by the public polling agency Angus Reid Institute (ARI) pointed to this trend, as the agency said that “nationally a slim majority resigned to the inevitability of being infected with this latest strain of the coronavirus”.

More than half of Canadians (55%) say regardless of the precautions they take, they expect to contract Omicron. Notably, this sentiment rises to at least three-in-five among parents who have children in grade school.”

Those sentiments come as the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Canada, driven by the Omicron variant continues, though numbers of fresh daily cases have been declining, even as public health authorities have noted that could be a factor of fewer tests being administered and being limited to those considered symptomatic.

Interestingly, those who believe they will get infected regardless of their actions, are almost equally divided between those who think public health restrictions should be lifted, at 48%, and those who disagree with such action, also 48%.

Most appear to believe that they will live with Covid-19 for some time yet with less than a quarter of respondents, 23%, believe that 2022 will be the last year for the pandemic. The most likely group to expect the pandemic to be nearing its end is that of those unvaccinated, with nearly a third of that subset, 32%, thinking along those lines.

There were 31,248 new cases reported in Canada on Thursday, taking the total since the pandemic began to 2,688,631.

