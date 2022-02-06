Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid-19: Anti-mandate agitation spreads to many cities in Canada
world news

Covid-19: Anti-mandate agitation spreads to many cities in Canada

The so-called Freedom Convoy has shown no signs of vacating Ottawa; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has attacked the protests, has yet to return to the city, after he was moved to an undisclosed location.
Protesters gather at Queens Park and Bloor Street West during a demonstration in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday. Tensions boiled over at protests against vaccine mandates in Canadian cities as demonstrations that began with frustrated truckers spread across the nation. (Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 11:35 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

As protesting truckers continued to occupy the Canadian capital of Ottawa, the agitation spread across the country on Saturday, with demonstrations in multiple major cities including Toronto.

The so-called Freedom Convoy has shown no signs of vacating Ottawa. On Saturday, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly told the city’s police services board, that this was “a siege” and that it was “something that is different in our democracy than I’ve ever experienced in my life”.

A statement from the Ottawa Police Service said that over 50 criminal offences related to the protests were being investigated and 11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people. It added that seven persons have been arrested and 70 traffic violation tickets have been issued so far.

It said it, along with its partners, continues to “implement a surge and contain strategy”. It was boosted as 257 additional personnel drawn from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joined in to “assist with demonstration enforcement”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has attacked the protests, has yet to return to the city, after he was moved to an undisclosed location a week back, before the convoy arrived in the capital. Trudeau has also tested positive for Covid-19 and remains in self-isolation. The prime minister’s office continues to place his location as somewhere in the National Capital Region.

RELATED STORIES

As the protestors refuse to leave Ottawa, there were others in solidarity in several other cities on Saturday. In Toronto, a large number gathered close to the location of the Ontario legislature, while there were also protests in Quebec City, Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, Vancouver, in the province of Alberta, and elsewhere.

In Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, events took a violent turn as local law enforcement announced that a 42-year-old male was “facing charges after driving through a group of protesters that were part of the Freedom Convoy at the Legislative grounds”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP