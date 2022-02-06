Covid-19: Anti-mandate agitation spreads to many cities in Canada

As protesting truckers continued to occupy the Canadian capital of Ottawa, the agitation spread across the country on Saturday, with demonstrations in multiple major cities including Toronto.

The so-called Freedom Convoy has shown no signs of vacating Ottawa. On Saturday, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly told the city’s police services board, that this was “a siege” and that it was “something that is different in our democracy than I’ve ever experienced in my life”.

A statement from the Ottawa Police Service said that over 50 criminal offences related to the protests were being investigated and 11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people. It added that seven persons have been arrested and 70 traffic violation tickets have been issued so far.

It said it, along with its partners, continues to “implement a surge and contain strategy”. It was boosted as 257 additional personnel drawn from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joined in to “assist with demonstration enforcement”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has attacked the protests, has yet to return to the city, after he was moved to an undisclosed location a week back, before the convoy arrived in the capital. Trudeau has also tested positive for Covid-19 and remains in self-isolation. The prime minister’s office continues to place his location as somewhere in the National Capital Region.

As the protestors refuse to leave Ottawa, there were others in solidarity in several other cities on Saturday. In Toronto, a large number gathered close to the location of the Ontario legislature, while there were also protests in Quebec City, Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, Vancouver, in the province of Alberta, and elsewhere.

In Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, events took a violent turn as local law enforcement announced that a 42-year-old male was “facing charges after driving through a group of protesters that were part of the Freedom Convoy at the Legislative grounds”.