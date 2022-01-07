Covid-19: Chinese vice-premier ‘ashamed’ after woman loses baby in Xian lockdown

A top Chinese official expressing “shame” has warned hospitals treating those infected with Covid-19 not to turn away other patients after a woman suffered a miscarriage and a man died from cardiac arrest during the ongoing lockdown in Xian city in northwest China.

The pregnant woman and the man who died were turned away from hospitals in Xian - a city of 13 million in its 16th day of lockdown - as they could not furnish negative nucleic acid test certificates.

Since December 9, Xian has recorded more than 1,800 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Chinese vice-premier Sun Chunlan said she felt deeply ashamed and heartbroken about the woman’s miscarriage. “That this problem arose was very heart-wrenching and I feel deeply ashamed,” she was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. “It showed that outbreak prevention work had problems with not being sufficiently strict or down to earth. The lesson learned was deep.”

“With the medical personnel under proper protection, patients in serious or critical conditions must be treated immediately, with or without the proof of nucleic acid tests,” Sun said, calling for “…designated hospitals to provide continuous service to patients in urgent need”.

An investigation is being conducted into the difficulties people face in getting through to the emergency hotline, and measures have been taken to fix the problem, Sun added.

While authorities were dealing with the angry aftermath of the woman losing her unborn child, the case of a 39-year-old man dying of a heart attack after being rejected by three hospitals on December 31 was reported by local Chinese media on Friday, leading to more online outrage.

Identified by his pseudonym Li Hai, the man suffered severe chest pain and was taken to three separate hospitals before the fourth admitted him only to pronounce him dead.

“If you have a sudden illness during this period, you can only wait for death,” was one of the many angry comments from netizens.

China, meanwhile, reported 116 domestically transmitted infections for Thursday, mostly in Xian and the central province of Henan, down from 132 a day earlier, data from the national health commission (NHC) showed on Friday.

“While more cases might be reported in the future, the threat of a major resurgence in Xian has been basically brought under control,” Li Qun from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told Xinhua in an interview.

While the number of cases in China remain small compared globally, health authorities are scrambling to contain the ongoing flare-up in multiple provinces as Beijing and adjoining Hebei province get ready to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, and the whole country prepare for Chinese New Year holidays.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 103,295 by Thursday since the pandemic began in 2019 with 3,359 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 95,300 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to NHC data.