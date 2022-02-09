Covid-19: ‘Very optimistic’ Hong Kong will reopen within next year, says top advisor

The Hong Kong government is likely to lift Covid-induced restrictions within next year, said the top advisor to chief executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday, as the city is racing to vaccinate its entire population. Speaking during the television interview with Bloomberg, Bernard Chan said, "we all want to end this thing as soon as we can."

Chan said, once Hong Kong has a "fully vaccinated community" and gains more knowledge on the highly transmissible variant Omicron, he is "very optimistic" the financial hub will lift Covid restrictions.

Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People's Republic of China. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019, the city has some of the world's strictest border controls to curb fresh outbreaks.

The city has still restricted air travel from eight countries including the United States and the United Kingdom under its zero-tolerance pandemic strategy. Incoming residents are also required to spend 14 days under quarantine. Speaking further on the situation, Chan said, shortening quarantine for inbound travelers is the government’s “next objective.”

However, so far it has eliminated China-style lockdown to stem the current wave of the virus, led by Omicron. “I don’t think we can ever go into a full lockdown,” he said. “We just can’t do it in Hong Kong. We cannot have the same sort of lockdown that you see in the mainland,” Chan said as per Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an elderly man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in Hong Kong died at the city hospital. It was the first fatality in the last five months, potentially related to the virus.

The 73-year-old patient was chronically ill and had tested preliminary positive for Covid during hospital admission screening. It was unclear whether his death would be classified as Hong Kong's 214th Covid death as preliminary positive cases have to undergo further tests to be classified as positive.

So far, the city has reported around 16,600 infections since the start of the pandemic, one of the lowest caseloads in other similar cities around the world.

