‘Crazy plane lady,’ Tiffany Gomas laughs off assault allegations after ‘not real’ plane meltdown, bodycam reveals

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas marketing executive who went viral for her “that motherf–ker is not real” rant on an American Airlines flight, also assaulted a man in the terminal after she was removed from the plane, and then laughed when cops confronted her about it.

Tiffany Gomas, who went viral for her rant on an American Airlines flight(knuckelslawncare/TikTok)

The New York Post exclusively obtained police body-cam footage that reveals the victim telling the authorities how Gomas shoved him randomly.

“I was just sitting right here, and she just come and [demonstrating a shoving motion] pushing me and she [left],” the man, who was not identified, said.

Gomas, 38, was ejected from a July 2 flight from Texas to Orlando, after she had an argument over AirPods and then started screaming at the passengers and the crew.

The footage shows that Gomas did not calm down in the terminal, but instead pushed the unsuspecting man, who said he had no prior interaction with her.

“I’m okay,” he told the officers when they asked if he was injured, adding that she pushed him in the chest.

When the officers questioned Gomas about the assault, she laughed, the body-cam footage shows.

“Wait, I assaulted someone?” the Dallas native said, and then added, “I’m 5’2”, 120 lbs" to try to minimize the attack.

“Could I hurt you? How tall are you?” the marketing expert sarcastically asked, and then the cops explained that the shove was a class C assault in Texas.

“You could go to jail for it. You could get ticketed for it,” the officer replied.

The man decided not to press any charges.

In another video that The Post previously obtained, a flight attendant told the airport police that Gomas assaulted them too.

“She put her hands on me and her,” the employee said, pointing to another flight attendant.

Another American Airlines employee also asked the cops to test Gomas for drugs.

“Even if she’s on drugs, intoxicated, because she’s on something,” the man said.

But, Gomas was not tested for public intoxication and only received a verbal citation for criminal trespassing. She does not face any more charges. The marketing executive posted an apologetic video on Sunday for her “completely unacceptable” behavior, which delayed the flight for several hours.

“Hi, everyone, it’s me, Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the ‘crazy plane lady,’ which is completely warranted,” the video, which was first given to TMZ and then posted on her social media accounts, begins.

“Distressed or not, I should have been, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case,” she continues in the video.

She also promoted her website and asked viewers to join her in “promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.”