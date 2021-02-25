Home / World News / CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants
CureVac chief Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)

CureVac chief Franz-Werner Haas said on Thursday that preliminary trials on animals of the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate show it is effective against the UK and South African variants.

Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.

He also said that the company expected its vaccine to be approved in the European Union by June. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Susan Fenton)

