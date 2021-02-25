CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants
CureVac chief Franz-Werner Haas said on Thursday that preliminary trials on animals of the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate show it is effective against the UK and South African variants.
Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.
He also said that the company expected its vaccine to be approved in the European Union by June. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes
- Bots — basically autonomous programs on the web — have emerged amid widespread frustration with the online world of vaccine appointments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK work visas plunged in pandemic as investors stayed away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai tour bus crash that killed 12 Indians
- Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover
- The US space agency on Wednesday released the first 360-degree panorama taken by Mastcam-Z, a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly power blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves two more domestic Covid-19 vaccines, increasing number to 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci asks Americans to take whatever vaccine is available
- Dr Anthony Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox