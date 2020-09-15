e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Daily cases top 300k; Covid-19 lockdown back in Israel

Daily cases top 300k; Covid-19 lockdown back in Israel

Israel, among countries battling a new spike, announced a three-week national lockdown starting Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes. The announcement has sparked a wave of anger.

world Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Geneva/Singapore
sraelis protesting against PM Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the pandemic and alleged graft.
sraelis protesting against PM Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the pandemic and alleged graft. (AP)
         

As the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily reached a record high, crossing 300,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that Europe will face a rising death toll in October and November.

Israel, among countries battling a new spike, announced a three-week national lockdown starting Friday when people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes. The announcement has sparked a wave of anger.

The WHO reported 307,930 new daily global infections on Sunday, a record since the pandemic began in China late last year, as total cases topped 29 million.

“It’s going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said.

“We are by no means out of the woods,” the UN health agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a meeting of WHO Europe’s 55 members that began on Monday.

A Vatican spokesman meanwhile said Pope Francis was being “constantly monitored” after having met with a cardinal who later tested positive.

In Greece, 14 refugees tested positive for the virus after thousands of them were left without shelter after a massive fire in the Moria camp on Lesbos island.

Britain, France, Austria and the Czech Republic also reported spikes.

S’pore gives out devices to trace coronavirus

Singapore began handing out pocket-sized coronavirus contact-tracing devices to residents on Monday, part of a planned nationwide rollout. The box-shaped tokens use Bluetooth signals to record nearby devices and store encrypted data of a users’ close contacts.

If users test positive, the devices have to be handed over to the authorities to extract the data on other people they have potentially exposed to the virus.

In a report, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, an independent body created by the WHO and the World Bank, said the world is doing far too little to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In