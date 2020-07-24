e-paper
Death toll due to floods in Nepal reaches 132

Death toll due to floods in Nepal reaches 132

“132 people dead, 128 injured, 53 missing and 998 families affected due to rainfall, landslides and floods in the country as of 23rd July,” Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority

world Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kathmandu
Monsoon-induced disasters are common in Nepal owing to the country’s mountainous topography. Hundreds have been displaced as landslides have swept away their homes
Monsoon-induced disasters are common in Nepal owing to the country's mountainous topography. Hundreds have been displaced as landslides have swept away their homes(Reuters file photo)
         

At least 132 people lost their lives as a result of heavy rains triggering landslides, and flash floods in Nepal.

“132 people dead, 128 injured, 53 missing and 998 families affected due to rainfall, landslides and floods in the country as of 23rd July,” Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

Within the last two weeks, the Myagdi district of western Nepal was the worst affected with 27 reported deaths.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted continuously with officials and police personnel who are looking through the debris to find missing people.

Monsoon-induced disasters are common in Nepal owing to the country’s mountainous topography. Hundreds have been displaced as landslides have swept away their homes. They ended up taking refuge in local schools and community centers.

Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier last week had predicted heavy downpour across the country. The Division had warned of monsoon winds being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt, which would consequently cause more rainfall.

