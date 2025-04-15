Menu Explore
Death toll in Dominican Republic disaster nears 250, nightclub faces lawsuits

Reuters |
Apr 15, 2025 04:43 AM IST

By Paul Mathiasen

April 14 - The death toll at last week's nightclub roof collapse in the capital of the Dominican Republic rose to 231, the Minister of Interior and Police said on Monday, as families of victims began filing lawsuits against the nightclub's owners.

Holy Week will be different this year in the Caribbean tourist destination, with multiple events and activities canceled and beach parties banned, according to the Dominican Navy.

Municipal authorities have also suspended the traditional Easter activities that take place in public squares and parks.

Relatives of Virgilio Rafael Cruz, one of the victims who died on April 8, have begun a legal action against the establishment's owners, the family's lawyer told local media on Monday. Other families have also indicated they will file lawsuits.

Jet Set nightclub is owned by Antonio Espaillat, the second-largest broadcaster in the Dominican Republic and owner of 50 radio stations.

"From the very beginning we have been collaborating fully and transparently with authorities," Espaillat said in a video posted on Instagram shortly after the incident.

Local media and ticketing sites indicate the club could accommodate between 700 and 1,000 people, though there is no official confirmation on how many were present at the time of the disaster.

Authorities have begun investigations to determine the causes of the collapse. The forensic investigation will take about three months to reach an official conclusion, according to Leonardo Reyes, who heads a government department that oversees building structure vulnerabilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

