Democratic president hopeful says his ancestors had owned slaves

Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat presidential hopeful, revealed his and his wife Amy’s ancestors owned slaves. He reiterated support for reparations for descendants of slaves, which is emerging as a litmus test for Democratic candidates.

His paternal great-great-great grandfather owned two women named Rose and Eliza in the 1850s, O’Rourke wrote on the website Medium, forced perhaps by revelations on his ancestry in The Guardian newspaper. Another ancestor, he said, may have also owned slaves in the 1860s. Amy, he wrote, had ancestors who owned slaves and also joined the army of the confederate states that had seceded from the US over slavery.

“The legacy of slavery in the United States — now has a much more personal connection,” wrote O’Rourke who is struggling in polls after a splashy beginning.

The former Texas congressman has supported reparations for descendants of slaves, but has opposed cash payments as suggested by some.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 01:15 IST