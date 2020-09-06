e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment

Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted by a military coup in August, was evacuated late Saturday to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment, a diplomat said.

world Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:38 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bamako
The 75-year-old’s health has been in question since he was hospitalized following his detention for 10 days by the military junta now in power.
The 75-year-old’s health has been in question since he was hospitalized following his detention for 10 days by the military junta now in power.(AFP photo)
         

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted by a military coup in August, was evacuated late Saturday to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment, a diplomat said.

The 75-year-old’s health has been in question since he was hospitalized following his detention for 10 days by the military junta now in power.

He left Mali with is wife, Aminata Maiga Keita, an attache, two doctors and four security agents, said the diplomat with knowledge of the situation but who insisted on not being quoted by name because he was not permitted to speak to press on the matter.

The plane was dispatched by the United Arab Emirates following a request from Malian authorities and Keita, so he can be treated at a military hospital in Abu Dhabi, the diplomat said.

Keita had been moved to his residence earlier this week after hospitalization at a private clinic under the tight security of the junta.

Leaders of the junta had said they were open to whatever treatment he needed to get, even if in another country.

The junta, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is now running Mali under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In