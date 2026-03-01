DOJ examined men in Epstein’s orbit accused of sex crimes. None was charged.

Multiple women alleged to prosecutors that they were sexually assaulted by high-profile associates of Jeffrey Epstein, according to the recently released Epstein files. None of the men was charged. Jeffrey Epstein's conversations with one Cecilia Steen can be accessed on Jmail, an email archive. (X/@MarioNawfal) The files show that shortly after Epstein’s 2019 death, prosecutors talked to victims of his who said they would be willing to participate in an investigation into potential co-conspirators. The Justice Department didn’t pursue charges against any of the men those victims named. The following year, the Justice Department charged Ghislaine Maxwell in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking. Justice Department officials have said they didn’t find evidence to bring charges against anyone else and that some of the files contained unverified allegations. A spokesman for the Justice Department on Friday had no comment. The files, including a memo titled “Investigation into Potential Co-Conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein,” show that the FBI and federal prosecutors interviewed a woman in October 2019 who alleged she was sexually assaulted on separate occasions by billionaire Leon Black and banker Jes Staley. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Memo from the Epstein Files.

Prosecutors met with at least seven Epstein victims in the weeks following his August 2019 death and had additional interviews scheduled, the records show. Redacted summaries of the interviews show that they mostly focused on Epstein and Maxwell, though several victims said they would be willing to cooperate in the investigation into others in Epstein’s circle. The allegations against Black and Staley were included in the heavily redacted memo that was prepared for the head of the Southern District of New York in December 2019 and in a 2025 Federal Bureau of Investigation summary of the case that highlighted prominent names in the files. “There is absolutely no truth to any of the allegations against Mr. Black,” Susan Estrich, an attorney for Black, said in a statement. Staley, who has denied the assault allegation, had no immediate comment when reached Friday by phone. A lawyer for Staley didn’t respond to request for comment. After a review of the Epstein case last year, DOJ and FBI officials said in a July 2025 memo that they “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” Upon releasing the files to the public earlier this year, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reiterated the point. In a Feb. 1 interview with CNN, Blanche said there were “a lot of horrible photographs” and correspondence with Epstein “but that doesn’t mean we can just create evidence or that we can just kind of come up with a case that isn’t there.” Epstein was accused of abusing hundreds of girls and women. The government’s 2019 case against him focused on his activities before he reached a deal in 2008 to plead guilty to a charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein, center, with Jes Staley was among the documents in the most recent release of the Epstein files.