DOJ examined men in Epstein’s orbit accused of sex crimes. None was charged.
Several women told investigators after Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death that they were sexually abused by his associates
Multiple women alleged to prosecutors that they were sexually assaulted by high-profile associates of Jeffrey Epstein, according to the recently released Epstein files. None of the men was charged.
The files show that shortly after Epstein’s 2019 death, prosecutors talked to victims of his who said they would be willing to participate in an investigation into potential co-conspirators. The Justice Department didn’t pursue charges against any of the men those victims named. The following year, the Justice Department charged Ghislaine Maxwell in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking.
Justice Department officials have said they didn’t find evidence to bring charges against anyone else and that some of the files contained unverified allegations. A spokesman for the Justice Department on Friday had no comment.
The files, including a memo titled “Investigation into Potential Co-Conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein,” show that the FBI and federal prosecutors interviewed a woman in October 2019 who alleged she was sexually assaulted on separate occasions by billionaire Leon Black and banker Jes Staley. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors met with at least seven Epstein victims in the weeks following his August 2019 death and had additional interviews scheduled, the records show. Redacted summaries of the interviews show that they mostly focused on Epstein and Maxwell, though several victims said they would be willing to cooperate in the investigation into others in Epstein’s circle.
The allegations against Black and Staley were included in the heavily redacted memo that was prepared for the head of the Southern District of New York in December 2019 and in a 2025 Federal Bureau of Investigation summary of the case that highlighted prominent names in the files.
“There is absolutely no truth to any of the allegations against Mr. Black,” Susan Estrich, an attorney for Black, said in a statement. Staley, who has denied the assault allegation, had no immediate comment when reached Friday by phone. A lawyer for Staley didn’t respond to request for comment.
After a review of the Epstein case last year, DOJ and FBI officials said in a July 2025 memo that they “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” Upon releasing the files to the public earlier this year, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reiterated the point. In a Feb. 1 interview with CNN, Blanche said there were “a lot of horrible photographs” and correspondence with Epstein “but that doesn’t mean we can just create evidence or that we can just kind of come up with a case that isn’t there.”
Epstein was accused of abusing hundreds of girls and women. The government’s 2019 case against him focused on his activities before he reached a deal in 2008 to plead guilty to a charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
In the October 2019 interview with FBI agents and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, one Epstein victim told investigators that Epstein directed her to give massages to Black and Staley at his New York townhouse. She said that Staley forced her “to touch his genitals and raped her.” The FBI files show the Staley matter was referred to New York authorities.
In the same interview, the woman said on another occasion she tried to provide a normal massage to Black, but he began initiating sexual contact. She said she ran out of the room and Epstein “laughed it off.”
A lawyer for Black said there was “no corroboration by other witnesses of the allegation.”
The FBI files show that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was looking into allegations against Black in 2019. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney declined to comment.
Another woman told the FBI in 2021 that she was sexually abused by New York psychiatrist Henry Jarecki, another longtime Epstein associate. She told agents that Jarecki trafficked her and described performing oral sex on Jarecki “more than a dozen times” after Epstein told her Jarecki “could help her with college.”
A lawyer for Jarecki has said he denied the allegations, saying it was a consensual relationship. A spokeswoman for Jarecki’s office said Friday that he is now suffering from dementia and is noncommunicative.
Staley was a top executive at JPMorgan and then Barclays who had a close relationship with Epstein. Black, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, was one of Epstein’s biggest financial clients. Jarecki is a billionaire who owns a private island not far from Epstein’s. He was listed as an executor on one of Epstein’s earlier wills.
A year after Epstein’s death in jail, Maxwell was arrested and charged in July 2020 with facilitating his sex trafficking. She was convicted in December 2021, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Three women with allegations against Black were represented by Jeanne Christensen, a lawyer at Wigdor, who filed civil cases against Black on behalf of her clients. The files show that Christensen was in touch with prosecutors in 2021 and detailed allegations against Black. Christensen was also in communication with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office about the allegations, the files show.
In a January 2022 exchange, prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and federal prosecutors discussed the claims, and federal officials said they had interviewed one of the women and didn’t plan to revisit the matter. “If you are still pursuing an investigation encompassing both victims, we are not likely to open another investigation,” one federal prosecutor wrote.
“State and federal authorities conducted lengthy investigations regarding the alleged claims against Mr. Black presented by Wigdor, and he was not charged,” said Estrich, Black’s attorney. “Of the civil lawsuits filed by Wigdor, one has been dismissed, the other withdrawn and the Jane Doe case is currently facing motion for case terminating sanctions.”
Christensen and Wigdor didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Black stepped down as Apollo’s chief executive in 2021 after an outside law firm hired by Apollo found that he paid Epstein for tax-planning and estate services.
In a now-settled 2022 lawsuit against JPMorgan, an Epstein victim alleged that one of Epstein’s associates sexually assaulted her but said she was afraid to identify the man. The bank later sued Staley and in a court filing identified Staley as the person in question. Staley denied the allegation. He said he was friendly with Epstein but never knew about his crimes.
Staley developed a close relationship with Epstein when he was a senior JPMorgan executive and visited Epstein’s private island. After leaving JPMorgan in 2013, Staley became CEO of Barclays. He resigned in 2021 amid a U.K. regulatory investigation, which concluded he provided an incomplete picture of his relationship with Epstein.
In 2024, a victim identified as Jane Doe 11 filed a lawsuit alleging that Epstein sent her to Jarecki for mental-health treatment and that instead of helping her, Jarecki sexually abused her from 2011 to 2014. Through his attorney, Jarecki denied the allegations, characterizing the relationship as consensual. The case was later voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.
The psychiatrist had made a fortune as a commodities trader in the 1980s and 1990s. He bought an 850-acre private island in the British Virgin Islands. Photos recently released in the government files show the two men spending time together in the Caribbean, including a shirtless Jarecki driving Epstein around in a golf cart.
The spokeswoman for Jarecki’s office said that Jarecki never saw Epstein engage in abusive conduct and was unaware of his crimes. “Prior to the onset of his illness, Dr. Jarecki privately expressed deep regret over any association with Epstein,” she said.
