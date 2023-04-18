Dominion Voting System vs Fox defamation trial to resume with jury selection and opening statements | Live updates
Jury selection is set to resume in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News after a one-day delay
On Tuesday, the highly anticipated $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp and Fox News is scheduled to begin. Jury selection will be finalized, and the trial will commence with opening statements. This legal battle puts one of the most prominent media organizations worldwide under scrutiny.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 07:09 PM
Dominion vs Fox trial begins with a day's delay with no settlement in sight
The delay for a day was for both parties to potentially reach a settlement, but it was unsuccessful. While Fox claimed that Dominion was not seeking $600 million in lost profits, Dominion confirmed that their damage claims exceed $1.6 billion, and the damages claim remains.
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 06:52 PM
Jury to determine if Fox network acted with 'actual malice' in Dominion case
The Dominion Voting Systems vs Fox News trial will require the jury to determine whether Fox broadcasted information with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not. Dominion's attorneys will present internal Fox documents showing that employees at the network understood that comments being made about Dominion were false.
Fox's attorneys argued in their court filings that Dominion must prove that specific broadcasts met the "actual malice" standard and have contended that some Fox hosts and producers believed the allegations about Dominion or were unsure about whether they were false.
