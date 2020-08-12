e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator

Kamala Harris, 55, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket. Known as an aggressive campaigner, she has won statewide elections three times in California.

world Updated: Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bloomberg
Donald Trump attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump said he was “a little surprised” that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, saying she had been “nasty” to the former vice president in primary debates.

“She was my number one pick” to run with Biden, Trump said at a Tuesday news conference.

Trump attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said.

Minutes after Biden announced Harris as his pick on Tuesday, Trump tweeted a campaign ad calling Harris a “phony,” saying she criticized the Biden for supporting “racist policies” when they ran against each other for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris, 55, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket. Known as an aggressive campaigner, she has won statewide elections three times in California. She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general.

