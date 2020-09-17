e-paper
Donald Trump disputes health officials, sees mass Covid-19 vaccinations soon

Donald Trump said that a Covid-19 vaccine will be available as early as October and in mass distribution soon afterward.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:22 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
President Donald Trump is contradicting the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the potential availability of a coronavirus vaccine.
President Donald Trump is contradicting the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the potential availability of a coronavirus vaccine to the general public and on mask wearing.

Trump said Wednesday that a vaccine will be available as early as October and in mass distribution soon afterward — much sooner than was projected in congressional testimony earlier in the day by Dr. Robert Redfield.

Trump says Redfield “made a mistake” when he told lawmakers that any vaccine available in November or December would be in “very limited supply,” and reserved for first responders and people most vulnerable to Covid-19. Redfield estimated the shot wouldn’t be broadly available until the spring or summer of 2021.

After Trump’s comments, CDC officials claimed Redfield thought he was answering a question about when vaccination of all Americans will be completed.

Trump also disagreed with Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks, which Redfield had said could be even more helpful in combating the coronavirus than a vaccine.

